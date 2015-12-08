Rec4Box Production Trucks Stock Up With Grass Valley

MONTREAL—Rec4Box has installed some new equipment into its new 37-foot Galleon series and updated 26-foot Corsair mobile production trucks, announcing each now features the Karrera K-Frame Video Production Center switcher from Grass Valley.

The Karrera switcher provides mid-range switcher performance while also facilitating workflows for complex productions. The Galleon and Corsair trucks will be used throughout the U.S. market.

Grass Valley is a provider of end-to-end TV production and content distribution workflows.