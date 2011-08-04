Amplifier Technology unveils pair of new COFDM amplifiers

Amplifier design specialist Amplifier Technology has announced the 8800 and 8801 COFDM linear amplifiers, a new range of communications amplifiers for broadcasters.

Nominally rated at 1W and 5W, respectively, the 8800 and 8801 operate at between 2GHz and 2.8GHz for video at QPSK, 16QAM and 64QAM modulation schemes, which makes them well-suited for OB applications, such as wireless cameras.

The model 8800, measures 4.3in by 2.3in, while the model 8801 6in by 4.5in. Both are portable via a 12V supply. Test results show good linearity across the band.