Amphenol Connex offers increased density for 3Gb/s video applications

Amphenol Connex has released a comprehensive line of 1.0/2.3 DIN connectors ideal for use in HD/SDI and 3Gb/s video applications. The DIN plugs feature a push-pull coupling mechanism that allows for quick and easy mating and unmating.

Amphenol Connex’s DIN connectors feature a precision-machined, nickel-plated brass body. Inner and outer contacts feature gold over nickel plating and are designed to withstand a minimum of 500 mating cycles. The three-piece crimp design uses standard, readily available crimp tooling often used to crimp high-performance 75Ω BNC connectors. Connectors are available for a wide variety of common cables used within the broadcast industry. Hand crimp tooling, die sets and plug-removal tools are available.