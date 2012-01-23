AMP1-D8MDA-3G Monitor among Wohler products showcased at BVE 2012

Wohler's AMP1-D8MDA-3G offers a lower-cost solution for operators who only require decoding of Dolby® Digital (AC-3) signals. The AMP1-D8MDA-3G in-rack audio monitor is capable of outputting and/or displaying up to eight channels of encoded audio from Dolby Digital streams decoded from AES and 3G/HD/SD-SDI multichannel inputs. The AMP1-D8MDA-3G is ideal for use in VTR bays, mobile production vehicles, teleconferencing installations, multimedia systems, satellite links, cable TV facilities, and on-air radio studios.