AmberFin to unveil new products at NAB 2012

At NAB 2012, on booth SU9005, AmberFin will release a new version of UQC, the world’s first Unified Quality Control solution for content ingest and transcoding operations. AmberFin will also announce new multi-transcode capabilities for iCR, the company’s file-based content ingest and transcoding system, and launch phase two of the widely popular broadcast-IT-workflow training program Bruce's Shorts, which will include an enterprise version.

Launched at IBC 2011, AmberFin's Unified Quality Control (UQC) solution for content ingest and transcoding operations is now already used in production at leading broadcasters and facilities around the world. Built around user-feedback, this latest version of UQC will feature an improved user-experience, new third party plug-ins to add new levels of quality control, new integrated ingest capabilities, and a streamlined workflow interface.

AmberFin will also unveil new software-based multi-transcode capabilities for iCR that will enable users to run up to eight different transcode nodes simultaneously on a single PC, thereby dramatically reducing the cost per channel while obtaining even better use of their PC hardware.

AmberFin will also announce the next phase of Bruce's Shorts — a free, technology-based training program hosted by Bruce Devlin, AmberFin's CTO and co-author of the MXF format. The next phase of Bruce's Shorts will include an enterprise version as well a series of new hot topics including, "XML basics," "streaming basics," and "workflow troubleshooting skills." The new enterprise version will allow organizations to sign up theirworkforce for tailor-made broadcast-IT-workflow training videos and webinars.

For more information, please visit: www.amberfin.com/shorts.

