AmberFin iCR facilitates SOA adoption

AmberFin has released Version 6 of its iCR software range, which includes products for ingest, transcode, review, automatic QC, format conversion and standards conversion. Developments within the new Version 6 Web services build the foundations for practical SOA deployment. ICR also enables the prospect of building and running many kinds of operations using a mixture of multivendor software products using generic IT hardware and storage. This approach helps to drive down costs of purchase and ownership and reduce the complexity and inflexibility of using protocols like VDCP and MOS or proprietary APIs. AmberFin is pioneering open standards transcoding interfaces through the EBU/AMWA FIMS project.

Other new features in Version 6 include AVC-Intra in P2 and OP1a MXF as well as DNxHD in OP1a, SAMMA J2K file support, DVCPRO progressive files and GXF file read.

