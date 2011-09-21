AmberFin iCR enables file-based media ingest within Sony’s Media Backbone Conductor, workflow orchestration platform

At IBC 2011, AmberFin has announced that its iCR file-based content ingest and transcoding system has been successfully integrated within Sony’s Media Backbone workflow orchestration and integration platform.

Sony’s Media Backbone Conductor is a workflow orchestration and integration platform that simplifies the integration of Digital Production Islands and delivers a truly tapeless environment. The production islands are connected by a common service bus (ESB) that enables services and resources to be consolidated and shared throughout the enterprise.

At IBC, AmberFin reports that already an interface between its iCR platform and Sony’s Media Backbone Conductor supports file-based media transcoding operations and that similar interfaces are in development which will complete the ingest solution using iCR.