AmberFin Addresses Wider Market

BASINGTOKE, ENGLAND: AmberFin is introducing new file-based media ingest, transcode and playback products that enable the digitization and transformation of new and archived media content.



These new product introductions reflect AmberFin’s strategic marketing initiative aimed at addressing the broadest range of media organizations with enterprise level solutions that are designed to meet their specific business needs.The new AmberFin iCR additions enable ingest and transcode for AS11and XDCAM; file prep and playback; QC review, metadata entry and annotation; low-res proxy generation; and an MXF workstation. They’ll be introduced at IBC in Amsterdam.