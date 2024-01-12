Amagi ADS PLUS Launches FAST Deals Curated Marketplace

NEW YORK—Amagi ADS PLUS, the CTV advertising arm of Amagi, a developer of FAST and CTV services, has launched FAST Deals, a curated programmatic marketplace for FAST advertising.

Amagi says its FAST Deals marketplace from Amagi ADS PLUS is designed to simplify and enhance the advertising experience for buyers, content owners, and programmatic exchanges.

FAST Deals launches with more than a dozen curated programmatic inventory bundles that address the most commonly targeted CTV inventory, including news, sports, entertainment, seasonal and tentpole events, U.S. Spanish-language programming, and DEI-focused packages. These bundles are underpinned by Amagi ADS PLUS' partnerships across a breadth of leading content owners and FAST innovators. FAST Deals is currently available across leading programmatic CTV exchanges in North America, Amagi said.

"We're seeing a big spurt in growth — among viewers and advertisers — for FAST programming. One key reason for this is the sector's focus on premium, high-quality and niche content," said Emily Bromley, VP, Growth, FreeWheel. "By teaming up with Amagi, we hope to better connect buyers in today's TV ad landscape with quality, transparent, relevant and curated content — with consumers in the FAST space."

Amagi ADS PLUS and the FAST Deals marketplace are built on the foundation of Amagi's FAST platform, which currently facilitates content creation, distribution, and ad insertion across more than 110 million hours of viewing and more than 1 billion ad impressions.

Among the key features of FAST Deals by Amagi ADS PLUS is enhanced r