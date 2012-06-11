Alticast to demonstrate Windmill next-generation TV platform at ANGA

Alticast has announced that visitors to ANGA Cable in Cologne, Germany, June 12-14, will be able to see demonstrations of Windmill — the company’s next-generation TV platform.

Windmill enables operators to distribute content and services however they want, with support for cable, satellite, DTT, IPTV, OTT, cloud-based delivery and hybrid systems. It also enables operators to provide and monetize advanced new multi-screen experiences through its support for Android, HTML5, HbbTV, etc.

Each Windmill component can be deployed on its own or with other elements of the platform. These components include:



• altiPlatform, a high performance middleware core which draws on Alticast’s heritage as a first-class global middleware provider. It includes modular support for HTML-5, Android, GEM, HbbTV and Blu-ray and provides easy access to standards-based TV functionality and innovative web and mobile services.



• altiView, which provides Windmill with a rich, robust user interface allowing for easy content discovery across broadcast and OTT content, content recommendations and an integrated social experience to engage consumers on a deeper level. It has an innovative User Interface/ User Experience (UI/UX) design for richer consumer experiences.



• altiProtect provides flexible and cost-effective CAS and DRM management solutions that empower operators to secure premium content from piracy and unauthorized use



• altiAd invites viewers to engage and reacts to their responses, providing informative, innovative, and fun content that is relevant. It extends relevant interactive advertising onto multiple screens and devices.



• altiMetrics provides insight into audience response for programs and interactive services.

For more information about Alticast's technologies, please visit www.alticast.com or contact Sunghoon Kim (SH), shkim@alticast.com.

Demonstrations of Alticast’s Windmill will be taking place in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Cologne during ANGA Cable, June 12-14.