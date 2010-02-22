AJA Video’s Ki Pro now supports Apple ProRes 422 LT and proxy

AJA Video Systems, a manufacturer of video interface and conversion solutions, has released new software updates for its Ki Pro, KONA, Io Express and Io HD products.

The new version 1.1 software release for Ki Pro adds support for Apple ProRes 422 (LT) and Apple ProRes 422 (Proxy) formats along with variable frame rate support and additional feature enhancements.

AJA is also releasing Version 7.5 software for KONA 3, LHe, LHi, LSe, Io Express and Io HD. The KONA 3 card running Version 7.5 software enables double speed transfer from supported VTRs, including the Sony SRW-5800, and supports Apple ProRes 4444 RGB.

With Version 7.5, the entire KONA family of products, Io Express and Io HD support use of more than one AJA product (including multiple KONA cards) on the same host Macintosh computer. Other version 7.5 features include support for time lapse and VPID as part of KONA 3 SDI output for support of select dual-link monitors.