AJA Video Ships KUMO 3232-12G Router

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—AJA Video has begun shipping its portable 2RU KUMO 3232-12G compact router, offering 32 12G-SDI inputs and outputs, the company announced today.

The new router, which supports large format resolutions, high frame rates and deep color formats, reduces cable runs when transporting 4L/Ultra HD via SDI, the company said.

Capable of being controlled with a network-based or physical controller, the KUMO 3232-12G mirrors the KUMO 3232. With a MSRP of $3,995, the newly shipping router is equipped with a USB port for configuring IP addresses with AJA’s eMini-Setup software. Multiport gang routing supports emerging 8K workflows.

Other features include:

Single cable support for streamlined 4K/UltraHD signal routing;

redundant power supply option;

configure and save up to eight salvos per router;

auto re-clocking SDI rates: 270 Mbps /1.483/1.485/2.967/2.970/5.934/5.940/11.868/11.880 Gb/s;

embedded web server for remote control on any standard web browser; and

five-year warranty and support.

More information is available on the AJA Video website.