AJA Video Launches Ki Pro Ultra 12G Recorder, Player

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—AJA Video Systems has unveiled the Ki Pro Ultra 12G, a single-channel 4K/Ultra-HD recorder and player or four-channel HD recorder with 12G-SDI connectivity.

The new product supports single-channel 4K/Ultra-HD up to 50/60p recording and playback, and playback to and from Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHR. Connectivity options include 12G-SDI, HDMI v2.0 and optical fiber input and outputs. It also can be used to record as many as four channels of HD up to 1080 50/60p with independent ProRes profiles per channel.

“Demand for 12G-SDI solutions is soaring as production professionals strive to create more streamlined workflows with enough bandwidth to carry higher fidelity HDR, high frame rate and 4K/UltraHD signals over a single cable,” said Nick Rashby, president, AJA Video Systems.

“Building upon the same framework of the production-proven Ki Pro Ultra Plus, we’ve developed the next-generation Ki Pro Ultra 12G to offer recording and playback of the highest quality video signals with 12G-SDI connectivity to streamline recording and playback—whether on set, in live venues or within a broadcast studio.”

Features include:

The AJA Ki Pro Ultra 12G is now available and has a manufacturer’s suggested price of $3,995.