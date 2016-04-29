AJA Releases System Test Lite on App Store

GRASS VALLEY, CALIF.—AJA is now letting users download its new AJA System Test Lite for free via Apple’s App Store. The new app is a cross-platform version of the company’s speed test software for measuring and reporting system and storage performance.

Designed for digital video and post production, the platform emulates the writing and reading of video files to and from a hard disk, SSD, RAID, or NAS. Results are then displayed by either data rate or frame rate and include graphs showing performance over time. Resolutions, color spaces, bit depths, compression types and file container types can be specified for digital video production/post workflow, as well as perform preliminary evaluation.

User can download System Test Lite from the Apple App Store.