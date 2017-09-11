AJA Launches FS-HDR Synchronizer

GRASS VALLEY, CALIF.—AJA is rolling out its latest product, the 1RU, rack-mount universal converter/frame synchronizer FS-HDR, which handles real-time HDR transforms and wide color gamut conversion and processing capabilities for 4K/UHD/2K/HD HDR workflows.

FS-HDR is a combination of AJA’s FS frame synchronization and conversion technology with video and color space processing algorithms from the Colorfront Engine. FS-HDR offers two modes for comprehensive signal conversion and allows users to convert a range of camera log formats to HDR broadcast standards as well as to/from BT.2020/BT.709.

With FS-HDR’s single-channel mode, the system is capable of up, down and cross-conversion, including real-time down conversion of 4K/UHD to HD HDR or SDR. The system’s four-channel mode enables users to simultaneously apply up to four HDR and SDR transforms to an incoming 2K/HD signal for output or apply transforms to four separate 2K/HD incoming signals for simultaneous output.

Additional features for the FS-HDR platform include dual mode support; a full range of I/O options for 4K/UHD; SMPTE 2SI mapping; SD/SD aspect ratio conversion; HD/HD cross-conversion; audio I/O processing with a 278x208 matrix; and an intuitive menu structure, front panel buttons and a web-based UI.

AJA is now offering the FS-HDR platform for $7,995.