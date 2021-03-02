AJA Debuts T-TAP Pro Thunderbolt Device

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—AJA Video Systems has announced the T-TAP Pro, a compact Thunderbolt 3-connected device designed to simplify 4K/UHD and 2K/HD/SD monitoring and output over 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 on compatible computers.

T-TAP Pro can be used for high-end color grading, audio mixing, editorial and visual effects, as well as on-set monitoring and playback from any location, AJA says. The device powers HDR and high frame rate video monitoring up to 4K/UHD.

On the audio side, T-TAP Pro features multichannel embedded audio on SDI and HDMI, and a 3.5mm stereo analog audio connection for monitoring audio, which allows users to plug in headphones directly to the device or connect to an external analog audio mixer.

Additional features include 10- and 12-bit uncompressed quality; HDR support for Hybrid Log Gamma and HDR10, as well as Dolby Vision; 16-channel embedded SDI audio output; eight-channel HDMI audio output; and front panel audio levels reference display.

T-TAP Pro is compatible with editorial, graphics, effects, color and streaming applications like Apple Final Cut Pro; Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Audition and Character Animator; Avid Media Composer and Pro Tools; and more.

AJA has announced that Colorfront is among those working to develop T-TAP Pro support across its technology.