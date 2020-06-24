AJA Debuts New 12G-SDI Mini Converters

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—AJA has introduced a handful of new models to its family of 12G-SDI mini converters that are designed to expand fiber connectivity for transferring of 12G-SDI.

Among the new models is the FiDO-T-12G-ST and FiDO-R-12G-ST units, which are designed for single-channel conversion between 12G-SDI and ST Fiber. The FiDO-T model is a single-channel 12G-SDI to single-mode ST Fiber transmitter, with 12G-SDI loop out. The FiDO-R model is a single-channel, single-mode ST Fiber to 12G-SDI receiver, featuring dural 12G-SDI outputs. Both models include ST connectors and feature compact profiles for small spaces.

Then there is the HA5-12G-T-ST and Hi5-12G-R-ST that support conversion between HDMI 2.0 and 12G-SDI and ST Fiber. The HA5 converts HDMI 2.0 to 12G-SDI for 4K/UHD single link outputs and includes 12G ST Fiber connectivity for transporting signals over long distances. Hi5 is a 12G-SDI to HDMI 2.0 mini converter with 12G ST Fiber connectivity that supports up to 60p for 4K/UHD. There is also unique HDR support with HDR10 metadata, as well as HLG over HDMI.

AJA also has the 12G-AMA, a four-channel analog audio embedder/disembedder with support for 12G-SDI BNC input and output up to 4K/UHD. The embed and disembed functions are simultaneously active, and the supplied breakout cable offers four-channel balanced XLR input and output. The unit is also available with 12G LC Fiber transmitter, receiver and transceiver models, as well as 12G ST Fiber transmitter and receiver models.

All of the new models run on 5-16VDC power.

In addition, AJA now has FIBERST-1RX-12G and FIBERST-1TX-12G SFP modules. The 1RX supports 12G-AMA and Hi5, while the 1TX supports the 12G-AMA and HA5.