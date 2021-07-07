AJA Announces New openGear Fiber to 12G-SDI Converters

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—AJA Video Systems has announced the expansion of its lineup of openGear compatible 12G-SDI Fiber Converters with a pair of new OG-FiDO 12G cards for receiving signals from LC Fiber or ST Fiber and converting those signals to baseband 12G-SDI.

The OG-FiDO-R-12G-ST is a Fiber receiver that supports single-channel conversion from ST Fiber to 12G-SDI.

The OG-FiDO-2R-12G offers dual-channel conversion from LC Fiber to 12G-SDI. Both new models receive 12G-SDI signals from standard Fiber video sources, including AJA FiDO Mini-Converters.

“Fiber solutions are critical for facilities looking to reduce cable runs while also having the ability to securely send high-bandwidth signals very long distances, and we’ve witnessed a surge in demand from customers looking to upgrade to 12G-SDI infrastructures,” said Nick Rashby, president, AJA Video Systems. “In response, we’ve released two new robust and powerful OG-FiDO 12G openGear receiver cards – joining the OG-FiDO-TR-12G Fiber transceiver – that offer reliable conversion within a compact, high-density, rack mountable form factor.”

In addition to the new OG-FiDO 12G cards, AJA has also released a collection of new firmware updates for select AJA openGear card models, including OG-ROI-HDMI, OG-ROI-DVI, OG-ROI-SDI, OG-HA5-4K and OG-12GM.