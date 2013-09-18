AJA announces four new mini-convertors at IBC

AJA Video Systems today announced V2Digital, V2Analog, HD10A-Plus and 4K2HD, new additions to its range of compact, high-quality Mini-Converters. Each new Mini-Converter offers new features and capabilities for analog and digital workflows across SD, HD, UltraHD (UHD) and 4K.

4K2HDdownconverts 4K 3G-SDI to HD-SDI and HDMI 1.4 simultaneously, and is ideal for HD monitoring with 4K cameras. Supporting 4K (4096x2160) and UHD (3840x2160) input signals, 4K2HD enables simultaneous HD-SDI and HDMI output from 4K, downscaled at high-quality to HD. Additionally, a “pixel for pixel” center cut of the original 4K/UHD frame is supported for camera focus checks. 4K2HD also supports the latest 4K/UHD 50/60fps high frame rate input formats, which then output as 25/30fps to HD. The 4K2HD Mini-Converter is highly configurable via the supplied AJA MiniConfig software for Mac and PC.

V2Digital andV2Analog convert analog video to digital and digital video to analog, respectively, supporting HD/SD-SDI and YPbrPr/RGB component or composite. The devices are configurable on USB via AJA MiniConfig software for Mac and PC, and offer 10-bit high-quality conversion in a new compact, low power design.

HD10A-Plusfacilitates the high quality conversion of HD/SD 10-bit analog to digital for HD and SD digital workflows. With full bandwidth component HD RGB, RGBS or YPbPbr input, HD10A-Plus features three HD/SD-SDI outputs, SD mode support and internal or external sync input.