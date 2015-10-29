Aframe Boosts Security and Usability for Cloud Based Video Platform

WESTFORD, MASS. & LONDON—Aframe has released the latest version of its cloud video collaboration platform. New features include expanded file transfer capabilities and format support, new security controls and media library management, enhanced audio within the player and more.

This new version of Aframe supports HTML5 file transfer within the web browser and allows users to upload directly from iOS and Android devices. Aframe’s Desktop app now includes a new settings page that facilitates transfer management through protocol and network utilization controls.

Aframe’s new security controls build on its metrics dashboard and user hierarchies with a new page the enables administrations to configure services for all users within their accounts. From this page administrators can create custom roles and abilities for user types and apply them to all or a selection of users, mass-enable/disable features, and manage security settings across all interactions with customer content.

Additional features include a new audio track selection to its media player, allowing users to mute and enable audio tracks present in the original source media while previewing video in the browser. There is also a new media library model that lets users batch-consolidate media files and copy them from one project to another. In addition, users can now preview, share and annotate native OP-Atom MXF media from Avid Media Composer and Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve directly from their browsers as part of the expanded format support on ingest.

