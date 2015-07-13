AFP Purchases sQ Servers from Quantel

NEWBURY, ENGLAND – French-based international news agency Agence France-Presse has acquired Quantel’s sQ 1800 servers for its global news production system. The servers will help support more than 50 simultaneous users at its Paris headquarters, as well as 11 other international bureaus and more than 100 mobile journalists.

The sQ 1800 servers are fully compatible with AFP’s existing Enterprise sQ system and provide more disk space for original footage and support more editing stations. All system users will also have access to AFP’s online archive. The new system is expected to go live in late 2015.

Quantel, and its partner company Snell, provides equipment for broadcasters to create, process, manage and deliver media content.