Aflexi integrates cPanel, Web Host Management with CDN services

CDN software and content delivery network management solutions developer Aflexi has integrated cPanel and Web Host Management with its CDN services.

The new cPanel integration offers a seamless experience to cPanel users by providing a unified user interface. With this integration, webhosts are now able to offer hybrid hosting services, e.g., traditional hosting that includes powerful CDN capabilities.

By using the cPanel plug-in, operators can instantly enable CDN service for their users. Publishers can manage all CDN operations in cPanel itself by clicking on the CDN icon in the cPanel dashboard. Everything is self-managed within a single interface.