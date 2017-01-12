AEQ Rolling Out Conexia Intercom System

MADRID—AEQ has released the Conexia platform, an integration of AEQ’s broadcast audio technology and Kroma intercom systems, a fully featured intercom system that can also serve as the centralized management of audio signals for radio and TV studios.

The Conexia is based on the Kroma Intercom Master Controller and AEQ Audio Matrix with a capacity of up to 1024x1024 cross-points and a modular card structure. The system is able to integrate intercom and broadcast audio sources into the same matrix, with internal sampling at 48 KHz at 24 bits and a 100 percent redundant system at all levels. It is also compatible with all Kroma intercom terminals and can expand its interface with Kroma accessories and AEQ cards.

An optional feature available for the Conexia system is the AEQ Phoenix Family of Audiocodecs. These codecs are suitable for a range of telecommunications infrastructures and integrate 100 percent through Conexia’s management software CrossMapper.

AEQ reports that the Conexia intercom system has already been put in place in a number of broadcast stations around the world.