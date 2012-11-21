Addonics ships 1U RAID rack family

Addonics Technologies is shipping its RAID Rack, a family of 1U rack-mount chassis with removable drive systems for easily attaching four 3.5in SATA hard drives of any capacity to a system via a single eSATA, USB 3.0, FireWire 800 or mini SAS connection. It is an ideal storage system for video storage or any application that requires a high-capacity, reliable storage system. The four drives can be configured as a RAID group or as independent drives.

The RAID Rack can be started with just one hard drive and expanded by adding more hard drives as storage requirements grow. There is a choice of models with Port Multipliers or with simple direct drive connection via eSATA or mini SAS cables. Drives are added or removed directly like tape cartridges. The RAID Rack is multi-OS compatible depending on the host controller.

One of the new 1U RAID Rack models is the R1ESU3F, which comes integrated with a hardware Port Multiplier with RAID accelerator for high performance. All four drives connect to the system via a single eSATA, USB 3.0 or FireWire 800/400 cable. RAID can be configured via a set of switches, accessible at the back or via software utility.

Another model is the R1MSAS, which supports connecting all four drives via a single mini SAS cable to a system equipped with a mini SAS connector (SFF-8088). The four drives can be used as independent drives or set to RAID via the RAID utility of the OS or the attached controller. Mini SAS cable connection can be as long as 10ft, making this model suitable for direct attached storage with a long cable connection.