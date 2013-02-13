Actus Digital to showcase Actus View version 5 at 2013 NAB Show

Actus Digital will feature its flagship Actus View version 5 compliance, monitoring and content repurposing solution at the 2013 NAB Show, April 8-11, in Las Vegas.

The new Actus View version 5 release offers enhanced support for multiple audio tracks and multiple subtitles. Users can record multiple subtitles and audio tracks and select different languages from the subtitles/audio track menu, synchronizing the language along with the selected video, while monitoring or exporting clips.

Loudness measurements combined with robust logging allow users to quickly review the status and provide continuous, exportable measurements as proof of compliance and to defend against loudness complaints. The combination of loudness measurement and logging easily demonstrates compliance with loudness standards. New in version 5, Actus View records Transport Streams (TS).