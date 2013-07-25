AccuWeather adds social media app to StoryTeller system
AccuWeather has added a powerful tool to their StoryTeller Interactive Touchscreen System that allows broadcasters to share viewer-generated opinions and comments on air.
The new Social Media app, designed as a premium, subscription-based application for the StoryTeller system, easily imports social commentary from a variety of today’s most popular social media sites, such as Facebook, Twitter and more. The app allows newsroom personnel to quickly and easily aggregate user postings, prescreen content for on-air appropriateness and then organizes the postings to enhance story flow. On-air personalities can then easily scroll through posts, easily zooming and telestrating highlights.
In addition to the new Social Media app, the multitouch StoryTeller system is also supported by a library of other easy-to-use, customizable applications, including those for real-time traffic and weather, along with others designed specifically to demonstrate maps, polling, timelines, comparisons and more. The system even incorporates live HD and SD video.
