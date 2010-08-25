ACCESS to feature TV browser, DLNA-based solutions

At IBC2010, ACCESS will showcase TV browser and DLNA-based (Digital Living Network Alliance) solutions that enable its customers to provide the consumer with seamless connectivity across all devices, including the TV and the set-top box.

ACCESS has designed and produced a portfolio of solutions that support global and local TV standards to meet the expanding market for catch-up and connected TV services.

The company’s TV-centric solutions include NetFront Living Connect, a next-generation DLNA-certified software solution that makes home networking a reality; NetFront Browser, which enables a number of TV applications and environments, including catch-up applications such as BBC iPlayer and HbbTV (Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV); NetFront Media Player, for playback of streamed and broadcast video; and NetFront Widgets, which enables the creation of a widget ecosystem for content providers, device manufacturers and service providers.

