ACCESS to feature TV browser, DLNA-based solutions
At IBC2010, ACCESS will showcase TV browser and DLNA-based (Digital Living Network Alliance) solutions that enable its customers to provide the consumer with seamless connectivity across all devices, including the TV and the set-top box.
ACCESS has designed and produced a portfolio of solutions that support global and local TV standards to meet the expanding market for catch-up and connected TV services.
The company’s TV-centric solutions include NetFront Living Connect, a next-generation DLNA-certified software solution that makes home networking a reality; NetFront Browser, which enables a number of TV applications and environments, including catch-up applications such as BBC iPlayer and HbbTV (Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV); NetFront Media Player, for playback of streamed and broadcast video; and NetFront Widgets, which enables the creation of a widget ecosystem for content providers, device manufacturers and service providers.
See Access Systems at IBC Stands 1.A33, 4.A71 and IP350.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox