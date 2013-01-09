Accedo unveils AdMediate

Accedo has launched AdMediate, an integration platform that mediates ad requests from a TV app to an ad network.

AdMediate enables publishers to increase fill rate while keeping full flexibility and control of their TV apps. It provides a mediation engine in which the publisher can define business rules for ad network selection, based on multiple dimensions, including application, geography and platform. It also enables the publisher to track usage of the app, as well as fill rate from ad networks to make monetization analysis across multiple ad networks.



For ad networks, it means access to a wider range of TV app inventory, both for connected TV devices and managed IPTV devices. AdMediate complements rather than interferes with existing technology.