ABE Unveils Transmission, Microwave Kit at IBC 2013

At IBC ABE will show its new “MTX” series of transmitters, transposers and gap fillers for terrestrial television broadcasting. Key features include multistandard digital and analogue modulation with all the advantages of the digital processing; RF output in UHF/VHF with high efficiency power amplifiers (1W to 20KW); and a flexible design.



Also on show from ABE will be the “DML” series of digital microwave links, which are the latest products from the company, which has produced thousands of microwave links since 1982. These units are agile high capacity links----also usable with analogue TV signals---which are compact, flexible and competitively priced. They use the most advanced standard (DVB-S2) for backhauling and contribution and carry up to six MPEG transport streams. Several frequency ranges are available between 2 and 24GHz.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. ABE will be at stand 8.D23.



www.abe.it