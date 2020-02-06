605 Releases Next-Gen TV Measurement System, 605 Platform

NEW YORK—TV measurement and analytics company 605 is launching its new, next-generation platform for national TV networks, advertisers and agencies, dubbed 605 Platform.

605 Platform is a web-based application that enables advanced measurement and analysis of TV programs and advertisements across linear, over-the-air, DVR and set-top box VOD. The system can combine and match client viewership data across the various datasets, with an “Identity Layer” allowing for users to select, activate and target first- or third-party audience segments or datasets.

The web-based dashboard for the 605 Platform supports planning, posting, measurement and analysis of programming or advertisements based on demographics, intent, psychographic, purchase or CRM audience segmentation. Users can expand viewership periods for coverage of recent viewership or as far back as two years, per 605. An API is also available for integration with in-house and third-party tools.

The 605 Platform can be used on its own or with other measurement tools for better understanding and targeting of specific audiences, the company said.

“We are delivering a currency grade view of the traditional TV ecosystem that makes it actionable in ways that were never before possible,” said Noah Levine, chief revenue office at 605.

605 Platform already has its first pair of customers, as AMC Networks and Discovery have agreed to serve as the first official programming clients.

