360 Systems Debuts New Variable Time Delay Server

NEWBURY PARK, CA.—360 Systems has introduced the TSS 2470II, an HD & SD SDI compatible Variable Time Delay server that can alter delay time on-the-fly without loss of any currently recorded material. It can simple time zone shifting to "mountain minute" style commercial insertion, schedule alterations of live events or disaster recovery operations. It features four adjustable Delay Presets and traditional jog/shuttle to allow the user to locate to position within the delayed program from 30 seconds to a day or more. (Storage options are available for up to 1 week in HD resolutions).

The TSS-2470II can also be controlled remotely with the 360 Systems free Remote Workstation software or with the use of GPIO triggers. Other features include a live feed monitor output, high-quality 10 bit video, up to 16 channels of 24 bit embedded audio and support for closed captions and other VANC data.



The TSS-2470 II supports all broadcast formats–720p, 1080i and NTSC/PAL at frame rates of 29.97/59.94 or 25/50 Hz. Because the TSS-2470 II transports high-value program content, it employs a four-drive, RAID 5 disk array for enhanced reliability. Drives and dual power supplies are hot swappable, allowing the system to continue running without downtime. The Linux-based device occupies 1RU and features low power consumption and multiple fan forced-air cooling.



The TSS-2470 II is available for immediate delivery through 360 Systems