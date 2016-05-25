2016 Product Review: Editing & Graphics

We used to say “fix it in post,” but with all the new power and flexibility of today’s edit systems it’s now more a question of “create it in post.” More than ever before, editing and post production systems were where much of the excitement was at the 2016 NAB Show.

AJA Hi5-4K-PLUSAdobe is adding virtual reality capabilities to Premiere Pro Creative Cloud NLE early this summer. You will also be able to immediately begin editing during ingest, create proxy workflows even from 8K and HDR files, access enhanced Lumetri Color tools and benefit from a new audio and video engine in After Effects CC.

AJA debuted the Hi5-4K-Plus, a 4K/UltraHD 3G-SDI to HDMI 2.0 converter. Hi5-4KPlus provides maximum image fidelity and HFR support up to 60p for 4K/UltraHD SDI to HDMI 2.0 conversion. AJA also presented KONA IP, its first desktop video and audio I/O product with SMPTE 2022-6 support for professional IP-based workflows.

Arvato Systems demo-ed its EditMate collaborative editing and project management system, which lets every editor use all managed projects from any editing station according to their configured access rights. EditMate administrators provide templates to manage the selection of graphics, animations, audio, etc. for each project.

Autodesk announced Autodesk Flame Family 2017, 3ds Max 2017 and, Maya 2016 extension 2. Autodesk Flame 2017 now benefits from Camera FX scene-based tools to enable the creation of sophisticated 3D composites in Action, and Autodesk 3ds Max 2017 has a new UI with support for high DPI displays.

Avid debuted Media Composer 8.5, which features more efficient and intuitive editing tools. It passes through HDR workflows unaltered and enables editors to work with up to 64 audio tracks (250 percent more than before).

Axel Technology launched an Adobe Premiere CC plug-in panel for its Axel 2016 media management software, allowing editors to search and access all Axel capabilities from within the Adobe editing system. Axel Edit software now includes transition effects as well as support for videos and photos taken on mobile devices as well as from the axel 2016 database.

Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve 12.5Blackmagic Design introduced DaVinci Resolve 12.5 with a new variable speed curve integrated with retime controls, allowing users to open retime controls and retime curve editor for the clip in the edit timeline. DaVinci Resolve 12.5 also has improved multicam capabilities, metadata on the edit page, and presets for output formats.

Cinedeck debuted cineXtools, a module that lets users insert a correction into the video and up to 32 audio tracks without re-exporting the entire show file. Its premiere module, cineXinsert, currently supports ProRes, DNxHD, AVC-Intra, XDCAM HD and JPEG 2000 in MOV, MXF Op1A or MXF Op- Atom wrappers.

FilmLight announced a new collaboration with Avid to introduce a new Professional Color bundle for editors which brings together the Baselight grading toolset from FilmLight with the editing power of Avid Media Composer and the MediaCentral Platform.

Forbidden —in addition to showcasing its Forescene cloud-based post production platform— also introduced its own software-only Virtual Ingest Server and a new autosync tool.

Grass Valley launched EDIUS 8.2, which now includes motion tracking to obscure identities, a primary color correction video filter, RAW decoding for Sony and Canon footage and native support for 140 HitFilm Ignite visual effects plugins (sold separately). EDIUS Pro 8 is targeted at pro editors while EDIUS Workgroup 8 is aimed at editors in a collaborative editing environment.

Rohde & Schwarz Clipster Gen 6 mastering stationRohde & Schwarz has added new functionalities to boost DCI and IMF (Interoperable Master Format) for its Clipster Gen 6 mastering station. Its color processing engine expands the range of color formats and offers on-the-fly color transformations between standardized color spaces and even customized color formats in combination with extended IMF J2K profiles for high dynamic range.

SAM showed us Go!, it’s new cross platform, web-based, thin-client Production Suite. Finished sequences from Go! are ready for immediate publishing to social media, web and TV. SAM also showed off Rio 4k/8k-HFR, HDR, BT.2020, for state-of-the-art finishing.

SGO previewed its Mistika NLE advanced Immersive Reality Toolset, combining advanced stereo 3D functionality with a new VR mode which can handle projection mapping of Equi-Rectangular content to a new 360º image-processing and finishing engine. Mistika can also connect live video output to VR devices to be viewed in real time.

Videolicious introduced an Android version of its patented automatic video editing technology which is now being used by over 240 US T.V. stations to create news packages by combining pre-build graphics with A- and B-roll video on a handheld device.

Graphics systems have grown from putting lower third announcements on the screen to becoming integral components of news and entertainment visual communication. The information they access reaches from live social media to archived databases, making graphics the boomtown growth market of content creation.

Accuweather added a “CampaignTrail” feature which covers, updates and even predicts election results to its StoryTeller interactive touchscreen solution. Also new is MapDesk, which delivers scalable world maps and quick navigation down to specific GPS locations. In addition, the turnkey StormDirector+ is an advanced, interactive global weather broadcast graphics system.

AJT Systems presented the fourth-generation of its LiveBook GFX Scorebug System with innovative new apps like the Baseball SportApp that gives baseball and softball production teams the ability to easily broadcast high-end graphics. AJT’s LiveBook GFX now has a new DVE OCR (Optical Character Recognition), broadcast template manager including lower third and full screen graphic support.

Boris FX/Imagineer Systems introduced Boris Continuum Complete (BCC) 10 with new tools for image restoration, motion graphics, integrated mocha masking, new filters and new transitions. Boris also introduced a new AVX/Adobe/OFX plugin enabled workflow for mocha Pro, that provides more efficient visual effects and GPU-accelerated planar tracking.

Brainstorm Multimedia had a 24-foot wide virtual studio theater where they displayed amazing virtual reality creations with their unique TrackFree technology. Aston 3D, Brainstorm’s 3D graphics and CG system, was seen in full integration with the company’s other star product, Infinity Set. Now operators can edit Aston templates directly in the Infinity Set’s software. Aston 3D is also now fully compatible with both Photoshop and After Effects.

ChyronHego LyricXBTI Business Technology introduced the BTI ENGAGE master control graphics platform that lets users mix closings with sports, elections or weather information, or integrate candidate tweets from Twitter while election results are displayed.

ChyronHego introduced LyricX, an all-new keyboard/control surface offering programmable LCD keys that can be completely configured for any situation. LyricX is a fundamental element in the CAMIO Universe, ChyronHego’s graphic asset management server, with v4.2 slated for release in Q3 of 2016.

PlayBox Technology TitleBox NeoCinegy showed its Cinegy Type CG now with tighter integration with Adobe After Effects CC and Adobe Premiere Pro CC for faster, more-efficient broadcast production workflows.

Maxon released v17 of its Cinema 4D graphics software, now with a new “Take System” that provides flexible scene handling to manage render layers and animation variations, new Lens Distortion tools for improved motion tracking, and completely reworked Spline Tools for a more efficient workflow for manipulating points, lines, tangents and arcs.

PlayBox Technology unveiled TitleBox Neo, a new graphic module for the company’s channel-in-a-box broadcast playout system. TitleBox Neo provides a wide range of interactive on-air graphics and live titling capabilities including substantial improvements for dealing with UHD projects and HD and SD operation.

Pixel Power demonstrated the latest version of StreamMaster virtualized playout. Built on the Clarity 3D graphics engine, the modular software StreamMaster platform is designed to provide scalable facilities for anything from a pop-up channel to a full premium service. They also showcased Pixel Factory, which automatically generates sophisticated clips, such as promos, trailers and marketing content, using templates and information entered by the commissioning producer.

Renewed Vision debuted ProPresenter 6 for Mac and Windows—the newest release of their flagship CG and video playout server—now with powerful features for broadcast and staging including a breakthrough new video engine, slide object transitions, moderated Instagram and Twitter, telestration capabilities, text tickers, and scheduling.

Telestream and NewBlue Inc. have collaborated to develop Post Producer Titler Engine.Ross Video introduced XPression Tessera, a multi-display real-time graphics designer and controller for sports venues and studio video walls. Also new was XPression Maps 2.0, which is now 64-bit native and adds integration with OpenStreetMaps for even more granular control of the look and feel of maps. Ross also announced that XPression will have IP connectivity by this summer.

Sixty debuted Ease Live, a new platform that integrates with broadcast graphics systems and enables interactive, clickable on-air graphics for tablets and other smart devices. Ease Live also allows broadcasters to send statistics, highlights and other compelling information from their graphics systems directly to end users.

Telestream partnered with VFX/titling specialist NewBlue Inc. to debut Post Producer Titler Engine. It’s powered by NewBlueFX and runs on Telestream’s file-based content assembly service, Post Producer, part of the Telestream’s Vantage media-processing platform. The new Titler Engine automates the creation of high-resolution animated titles and graphics when composing uniquely branded versions of the same package.

Vizrt debuted Viz Story, a new tool that enables journalists to repurpose existing video with custom resolutions—including Facebook square video—add Vizrt’s state-of-the-art graphics and immediately publish to social media, VOD platforms and send on-air as part of a live show.

The Weather Company introduced Max Engage, which allows TV weathercasters to publish concise and contextual hyper-local weather and traffic information directly to mobile and social platforms. The company also launched Max Connect, a new interactive presentation tool that allows presenters to seamlessly interact with augmented reality elements in real time without having to turn their back to the audience.