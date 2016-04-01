2016 Product Preview: Switchers & Routers

Switching and routing technology continues to evolve, with the growing influence of IT-based technologies, scalable processing and customizable performance tools.

SWITCHERS/INTEGRATED PRODUCTION SYSTEMS

Broadcast Pix Roadie Broadcast Pix will show off a new integrated feature set of customizable performance tools within the Broadcast Pix integrated production switcher lineup, which is designed to streamline and simplify live video production. The multiviewer offers up to 16 full-motion windows with custom layouts across up to four monitors. Also expect to see the Roadie, a mobile integrated production switcher that features built-in HD streaming and recording, as well as support for up to four cameras, audio mixer, CG, clip store, multiview, macros, DVEs and chroma key.

Grass Valley KayenneEVS will be on hand with the newly upgraded DYVI IT-based switcher, which includes an intuitive panel, distributed architecture and scalable processor for improved creative control and streamlined production.

Grass Valley will showcase its Kayenne video production center switchers, which can be configured with full multiformat support including 1080p and 4K.

Henry Engineering will show the AES DigiSwitch, a three-input, one-output switcher for AES digital audio.

Logitek Electronic Systems will show off an updated version of the Artisan console platform, an audio console for TV with a JetStream Plus IP-networked platform that offers a 240-channel dense node router.

Marshall Electronics plans to showcase the VSW2200 seamless switcher, a fourinput video switcher designed to provide seamless transitions between live video feeds for broadcasts, teleconferences or live streamed events. Features include four 3G/ HD-SDI inputs with one SDI/HDMI output and one HDMI quadview output.

Newtek will demonstrate the company’s TriCaster Advanced Edition featuring the Newtek Network Device Interface (NDI) protocol, an open standard for live production for anyone wanting to enable IP workflows over Ethernet networks in their facilities or in production systems they manufacture.

Ross Video will showcase the Carbonite Black production switcher, which provides 36x22 I/O with two or three M/E configurations in a 2RU frame. A redesigned control panels offer one, two and three M/E row layouts with 16, 24 and 32 source buttons.

New from SAM is the Kula multiformat production switcher, which is built on the heritage of the industry stalwart Kahuna switcher. The Kula is available in a range of 1M/E and 2M/E panels that can support SD/HD and 4K. The newest version of the Kahuna production switchers, suited to 4K, HD and IP environments, will also be on the show floor.

Streamstar will show several of its production systems including the Streamstar CASE 710, a six-camera streaming production studio in a compact, portable package; the Streamstar CASE 510, a four-camera streaming production studio; and the Streamstar KITs, a live production and streaming solution.

AJA KUMO SDI routerROUTING

AJA Video Systems will show its newest routing solutions, including its KUMO line of SDI routers, available in three configurations: the KUMO 3232, which supports 32 3G SDI inputs and outputs; KUMO 1616, which supports 16 3G SDI I/O; and KUMO 1604, with support for 16 3G SDI inputs and four 3G SDI outputs.

Barnfind Technologies will showcase the BarnOne fiber platform, which includes multi-functional 1RU frames with built-in router.

Evertz will showcase its 128x128 XPRF RF router/matrix switch, a 14RU wideband, non-blocking, full fanout RF router for signals from 850MHz to 2.3GHz; and the MAGNUM-SDVN control and orchestration system, which offers software orchestration and a control layer for Evertz IP-based SDVN solutions to provide end-to-end control of video, audio and data flows.

Grass Valley plans to show off the GV Node, a real-time IP processing and routing platform that offers a real-time, distributed routing and IP processing node that supports IP and SDI workflows with vertically accurate switching and integrated processing. Also on display will be the GV Convergent, an IP router control and configuration system.

Imagine Communications Platinum IP3 routerImagine Communications will offer attendees a first look at the new Platinum IP3 router, an offshoot of the company’s Platinum IP3 28RU router, but in a smaller offering that provides integrated routing and processing capabilities in a 15RU frame. The router is designed to support Ultra High Definition signals, and is suited for mobile and broadcast production environments.

PESA comes to the desert with the Cheetah Flex, which adds multichannel streaming capabilities to the Cheetah router, resulting in a hybrid routing environment that supports up to 4K video resolution. The company will also show off the PESA XSTREAM R3232 router, which can integrate with the NewTek TriCaster to offer 32 3G SDI I/O to expand TriCaster’s video sources.

Routing stalwart Utah Scientific will show off the newest version of its flagship router, the UTAH-400, in the form of Series 2, which offers a single platform for all signal formats including those within IP network-based environments.

Adder AdderView DDXKVM

Adder will showcase its new compact AdderView DDX matrix, which offers a choice of DVI and DisplayPort transmitters, and provides up to 1920x1200 resolutions at 60FPS without loss. With extension distances of up to 50 meters, over a single standard CATx cable, it also features transparent EDID management, full-speed USB and an intuitive GUI with multiview thumbnail display.

Apantac will showcase its HDMI 4x4 Clean Matrix Switch with HDBaseT outputs, designed for switching video and audio between sources with different resolutions; and the HDMI 16x8 Clean Matrix Switch with HDBaseT outputs.

The DKM KVM Switching and Extension System from Black Box can be used to process and route DisplayPort, HDMI, and HD-SDI signals, with resolutions up to 4K. Likewise, users can extend lossless HD video and KVM over a local area network via the Agility IP-based KVM switching and extension system. Other solutions to be displayed include the DCX3000 digital KVM matrix switch, the Freedom II desktop KVM switch and the 4Site Flex video processor and KVM switch.

IHSE will showcase the 576 Port Draco Tera enterprise matrix switch, a KVM and video matrix switch that supports a range of video formats; the Draco U-Switch, which enables parallel management of USB 2.0 and USBHID signals to multi-monitor workstations via a single keyboard, mouse or push button panel; and the Draco tera compact UNI port matrix switch, which allows for switching of SuperSpeed USB 3.0 and 3G-SDI.

Thinklogical will arrive at the NAB Show with the TLX, an uncompressed 4K KVM and video extension and switching system that offers uncompressed 4K video extension over two fibers or CATx cables.