2016 Product Preview: Editing & Graphics

All the changes that are in the air in our rapidly evolving media environment at the NAB Show will hit the fan, as it were, in editing and post production. You know something exciting is happening when buzz words are expressed just as initials, so look for plenty of HDR (high dynamic range) imagery, HFR (high frame rate) video and VR (virtual reality) immersive production experiences in new edit system capabilities.

EDITING

Adobe ’s Creative Cloud video and audio tools including Premiere Pro, After Effects, Audition, Media Encoder, Prelude and Adobe Anywhere will be seen with literally hundreds of updated features including native support for UltraHD, HDR workflows, and 4K video.

AJA Io Io 4K, AJA Video Systems’ latest evolution of capture and output hardware, now offers support for the latest 4K, UltraHD devices and HFR workflows. Thanks to Thunderbolt 2 connectivity, Io 4K can now handle formats from SD to HD, UHD and full 4K over both SDI and HDMI and even 4K at frame rates up to 50p/60p.

EditMate collaborative editing and project management system from Arvato Systemsl will show how every editor can access all managed projects from any editing station permitted by their configured access rights. EditMate administrators are able to provide templates to manage the selection of graphics, animations, audios, etc. for each project.

The latest versions of Autodesk’s flexible subscription-based VFX, post, and production management tools will be on display at the 2016 NAB Show, including Flame, Maya, Shotgun and 3ds Max, along with some innovative new creative workflows. At the Autodesk booth you’ll also get a behind- the-scenes look at creative work from studios around the world spanning film, TV and commercials.

Avid Media Composer 8.5 Version 8.5 of Avid's Media Composer NLE features better-organized tools for more efficient and intuitive editing. It also supports HDR workflows and enables editors to work with up to 64 audio tracks—250 percent more than before. Its hardware interface is designed to accelerate HDR video production including highres video ingest, editing, monitoring, and output.

axle Edit from axle Video now includes transition effects and support for videos and photos taken on a mobile device like an iPad as well as from the axle 2016 database. axle’s newest “radically simple” media management software, axle 2016, now has an Adobe Premiere CC plug-in panel which lets editors search all axle capabilities from with Adobe Premiere.

Blackmagic Davinci Resolve 12

Dashwood Cinema Solutions’ 360-degree virtual reality editing software suite This year’s NAB Show will be the first time that Blackmagic Design has asked to have their DaVinci Resolve 12 listed as a “professional NLE system.” DaVinci Resolve 12 combines professional nonlinear video editing with a highly advanced color corrector, allowing customers to edit, color grade and finish projects all in one tool without paying a monthly subscription fee.

We’re going to see a 360-degree virtual reality editing software suite at the Dashwood Cinema Solutions exhibit this year, featuring stereoscopic 360-degree slit-scan rendering and stereoscopic fisheye-to-spherical conversion. Dashwood has also added new plug-ins, including 360-degree XYZ-axis re-orientation, projection of 2D logos or video on 360VR, pan and scan output of “flat” video from 360VR sources.

EditShare will preview Flow Story, the first in the company’s new generation of content creation applications for collaborative and remote workflows. Flow Story utilizes the engine of EditShare’s Lightworks editor and provides remote and secure access to on-premise stored media through any Internet connection. No extra fees or upload times for additional cloud storage or editorial services.

Forscene offers video review, logging, editing and publishing entirely in the cloud and as SaaS (“Software as a Service”) through a Web browser. It can create sync maps and multicam sequences automatically from multiple sources and seamlessly transfer work-in-progress to high-end NLE systems.

Grass Valley’s EDIUS 8 In their large exhibit in the South Hall, Grass Valley will show v8.2 of their EDIUS NLE, which adds new EDIUS Pro features including a motion tracking filter to automate effects such as blurring, mosaic etc.; RAW support for Sony and Canon cameras will give editors more dynamic range; and the accompanying LOG/LUT tool will enable them to apply cinematic looks to their footage.

TriCaster Advanced Edition and NewTek NDI will be seen at the NewTek exhibit facilitating video production over IP. With NDI, you can send and receive real-time, frame accurate video from cameras and devices in different locations, all on a standard network infrastructure, and create a complete line cut using powerful macros.

SAM will introduce an edit timeline to their Go! remote production suite. Now, desktop, laptop and tablet users will have access to live and recorded content to build stories complete with timeline editing and voiceover. Finished edited sequences can be immediately published to social media, web and TV.

Rampant Design and iOgrapher LLC have partnered to offer iOS filmmakers and editors the Rampant Filmmaker’s Toolbox. Packaged in a 1TB USB 3.0 hard drive, the Filmmaker’s Toolbox includes more than 1,000 HD drag-and-drop Style Effects so editors can add professional visual effects, motion graphics and backgrounds to their videos. Since Rampant Design Style Effects are not plug-ins, they are not platform- dependent and work on all editing NLEs.

The powerful HDR-capable Mistika finishing and mastering post production system will be on display from SGO , now including VR, new universal keyer upgrades, and even more color grading features. Mistika empowers integration between grading, visual effects, conforming and editing, handling any project at high speed in real-time in all resolutions, including 8K.

The iPhone news editing package from Videolicious —currently being used by over 240 stations—will now be seen in an Android version. It also comes with new features enabling finished packages to be simultaneously submitted with graphics for social streaming and clean for broadcast.

GRAPHICS

There was a time when broadcast graphics were the sugar sprinkles on top of the ice cream cone. Now they not only dominate the cone, but with virtual reality and augmented reality becoming so popular, they make you wonder where the cone itself even really is.

AccuWeather will bring all new content capabilities in their StoryTeller Interactive Touchscreen system, complete with a newly-enhanced intuitive interface to integrate the power of user-generated content, breaking news, live audience polling, realtime social media, up-to-the-minute election results, traffic and weather.

AJT Livebook GFX Presenting their fourth generation Live- Book GFX Scorebug System with new SportApps and features, AJT Systems will demonstrate how their Baseball SportApp can give baseball and softball production teams the ability to broadcast high-end graphics with ease of use. With its new DVE OCR (Optical Character Recognition) broadcast template manager including lower third and full screen insert graphic support, Live- Book GFX offers premium features at an affordable price.

BTI Business Technology will feature their Election Voting Attendant software for 2016. It offers unlimited I/O and interfaces with any CG to automatically capture and configure local, regional and national election results for delivery onair, online and to mobile devices. BTI will also debut BTI ENGAGE, a new master control graphics platform with real-time information tickers never before possible with other brands and an easy new HML, at half the price of conventional CGs. BTI ENGAGE will let you automatically reposition reveals with emergency weather tickers and integrate candidate tweets from Twitter while election results are displayed.

Aston 3D, Brainstorm's 3D graphics and CG solution, will be seen manifesting a full integration with the company’s other star product, Infinity Set. Operators will now be able to edit Aston templates directly in the Infinity Set’s virtual set, which grants unmatched flexibility and speed to an already very adaptable system. Visitors to the Brainstorm booth will also see that Aston 3D is now fully compatible with both Photoshop and After Effects.

The merged Boris FX/Imagineer Systemsl team will showcase major new versions of flagship products Boris Continuum Complete (BCC) and mocha Pro. Major new tools for image restoration in BCC include motion graphics, integrated mocha masking, new transitions and a selection of new filters. We’ll also see the premiere of mocha 5, BorisFX’s tracking tool with new AVX/ Adobe/OFX plug-ins.

ChyronHego will demonstrate a fully integrated news production workflow powered by their CAMIO asset and data management system. This workflow integrates ChyronHego’s Lyric graphics creation and playout system, VidiGo Live Compositor for multicamera TV production and Metacast weather graphics system. ChyronHego will also introduce VidiGo Arena for end-to-end sports arena productions. Running on standard hardware, VidiGo Arena integrates VidiGo Live Compositor, ChyronHego’s Lyric graphics, SHOUT social media editor, and Hybrid robotic camera head control system.

From Cinegy we’ll get to see Cinegy Type as it supports 4K video and adds multiple layers of automation controlled, template-based titles, logos, animated graphics, plus a wide range of highly advanced effects and features. Cinegy Type also handles requirements from logo insertion to complex branding with templated information and animated video plates.

Celebrating its 30th-year anniversary, Maxon will showcase Cinema 4D Release 17 (R17), its latest version of 3D software that streamlines broadcast, motion graphics, film, games, visualization and interactive media workflows. Maxon will also show its new CV-VR Cam virtual reality plugin for Cinema 4D, which allows artists to create VR video content for YouTube and Facebook.

PlayBox Technology’s TitleBox NeoPlayBox Technology will introduce TitleBox Neo, a new graphic module for the company’s channel-in-a-box broadcast playout system. TitleBox Neo provides interactive on-air graphics and titling capabilities in UHD, HD and SD, which can be manipulated live. A core element of the PlayBox suite is the AirBox Neo playout server for UHD, HD and SD. Designed for 24/7 unattended or manual operation, it can also handle live-to-air throughput.

At its new exhibit location in the South Hall, Pixel Power will present their latest version of StreamMaster virtualized playout. Built on the Clarity 3D graphics engine, StreamMaster is designed to provide scalable facilities for anything from a pop-up channel to a full premium service. Pixel Factory will also add to its Clarity 3D graphics engine the ability to use templates for generating large numbers of sophisticated clips such as promos, trailers and other marketing content.

ProPresenter 6, the newest release of Renewed Vision's flagship CG and video playout server for Mac and Windows, will be seen introducing new features for broadcast and staging including a breakthrough new video engine, slide object transitions, moderated Instagram and Twitter, Telestration capabilities, Text tickers, and scheduling.

Ross Video will show XPression Motion Graphics including Trackless Studio purpose-built software for cost effective virtual production without camera tracking. They’ll also have the Clips Production clip server to deliver speed and flexibility for live productions, and 4K versions that bring UHD video and key graphics into production components such as video switchers.

Telestream and NewBlue’s Title DesignerTelestream and NewBlue have partnered to create Post Producer Titler Engine, an automated service for file-based title generation for the creation of animated titles, slates, and graphical elements as part of a Vantage Post Producer iterative content workflow. Post Producer Titler Engine is powered by NewBlueFX and runs on Telestream’s file-based content assembly service, Post Producer, which is part of the Vantage media-processing platform.

At the Vizrt booth, Reality Check Systems (RCS) will debut a specialized version of LaunchPad. Powered by RCS software and Vizrt’s Viz Engine, Launch- Pad enables integration of graphics directly into broadcasts via a switcher or on-set with an interactive touchscreen. It features an intuitive UI, an advanced web portal and optimized performance for creating, and displaying graphics, remote access through the RCS Navigator iPad app, and social media integration.

WASP3D introductions will feature a tracked virtual set with augmented reality and social media interaction. They’ll also have Wasp3D’s new Community Edition and the Frame Sting Server (FSS) for Tri- Caster and Caspar CG. The Wasp3D Frame Sting Server is an IP-based version of the Sting Server engine, producing an IP-stream serving as a source for graphics overlay by TriCaster.

The Weather Co. , an IBM Business, will unveil four new products. The only one they want to preview here is Max Engage Social, which allows weathercasters at TV stations to publish concise and contextual hyper-local weather and traffic information directly to mobile and social platforms. It will be worth visiting their booth to see the other three.