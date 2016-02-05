Video Devices Ships New 4K Recording Field Monitor

REEDSBURG, WIS.—Video Devices is now shipping the PIX-E7, a 4K recording field monitor that is the largest model in the company’s PIX-E Series, which include the five-inch PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H.





The 4K-compatible PIX-E7 offers a suite of precision monitoring tools, SDI and HDMI I/O, plus the ability to record all available Apple ProRes codecs, up to 4:4:4:4 XQ 12-bit. The PIX-E7, like other members of the series, is compatible with the USB-based SpeedDrive, a custom-made enclosure that holds an mSATA solid-state drive.

The monitor incorporates a user interface that combines tactile buttons with a touchscreen. The PIX-E7 accepts external timecode via a BNC linear input connection, and features a second SDI in, and a general purpose input/output port for tally light and remote control workflows. The monitor includes a die-cast metal chassis and damage-resistant screen.

“The PIX-E7 caters to a diverse range of production professionals – from directors of photography to camera operators or video assist technicians, who are operating DSLRs and larger cinema-style cameras,” said Paul Isaacs, director of product management and design for Sound Devices, parent company of Video Devices.

Monitoring tools include TapZoom for focusing speed; false colors and zebras to help set exposure; guide markers for framing; and a range of scopes including waveform, histogram, and vectorscope. The PIX-E family of recording monitors also features several manufacturer-specific, standard lookup tables. Other new features include 6G-SDI to support for 4K over a single SDI cable.

All three PIX-E models offer frame rate recording of 1080p 120fps via HDMI, which can be used for capturing slow-motion footage via HDMI; enhanced playback capabilities such as jog, shuttle, and fast forward/rewind; 4:3 anamorphic desqueeze; 3:2 pulldown removal; external timecode; and the ability to enable or disable a lookup tables on an SDI output.