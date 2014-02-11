Bruno Mars Delivers Record-Breaking Halftime Show With Sennheiser

NEW YORK and WEDEMARK, GERMANY– Bruno Mars delivered a halftime performance during Super Bowl XLVIII to a record-breaking broadcast audience of 115.3 million viewers – the largest in Super Bowl history. For the duration of the performance, he sang through his Sennheiser SKM 5200 handheld transmitter, coupled with an MD 5235 dynamic microphone capsule.



The 12-minute set included his top hits “Locked Out of Heaven,” “Treasure” and “Just the Way You Are.” Working alongside veteran production provider ATK Audiotek, Bruno Mars’ production team—including monitor engineer James Berry and front-of-house engineer Derek Brener—specified Sennheiser SKM 5200 handheld transmitters and MD 5235 capsules for each of the three vocalists on stage, including Bruno Mars. In addition, all of Bruno Mars’ performers were equipped with Sennheiser 2000 Series wireless monitoring systems.