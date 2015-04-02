ATX to Demo SimplifIPTV System

LAS VEGAS—ATX will demonstrate its SimplifIPTV system, part of its end-to-end IPTV platform for private video networks at the NAB Show in booth SU10110.



The system includes IP set-top boxes, PC clients and mobile clients for delivering IP video to TVs, Windows PCs, and mobile devices. The SimplifIPTV middleware server manages client authentication and access control, provides client user interface customization capability and supports advanced features such as an interactive program guide and live television playback.



ATX’s IPTV platform also includes UCrypt gateways, DigiVuII encoding, VersAtivePro license-free transcoding, and DigiStream digital signage/content streaming devices.

