Viant Announces Agreement to Acquire TVision

IRVINE, Calif.—Viant Technology has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire TVision Insights, an attention measurement provider that delivers second-by-second, eyes-on-screen attention, co-viewership and in-room presence data for TV viewing.

The $40 million acquisition is Viant’s largest deal to date. Previously it has acquired MySpace, IRIS.TV, and Lockr.

With this acquisition, Viant strengthens its AI-powered programmatic platform by integrating TVision's proprietary attention signals directly into its buying platform. Combined with Viant's Household ID and IRIS_ID, this delivers immediate improvements in inventory valuation, bidding precision, and return on ad spend, exclusively within the Viant platform.

"Every advertising platform measures its own performance today, which makes it difficult for advertisers to understand what's actually working. With TVision, we are providing advertisers a true market-wide view of how their advertising performs, free from any platform's self-attribution bias. While our competitors measure themselves, Viant measures the market,” said Tim Vanderhook, CEO and co-founder of Viant. “Advertisers can now use attention, co-viewing and in-room signals within Viant’s AI-powered buying platform giving them unparalleled strategic advantages, including a first-of-its-kind metric: the attention-adjusted CPM."

TVision's nationally representative panel uses advanced computer vision and Automatic Content Recognition technology to capture genuine viewer engagement across this entire ecosystem — giving advertisers a single, independent view of attention and enabling them to optimize spend toward impressions that are actually seen, the companies said.

"TVision was built to provide a more accurate and transparent view of how people engage with television and streaming content," said Yan Liu, CEO and co-founder of TVision. "By joining Viant, we can bring our measurement capabilities together with real-time activation and AI-powered optimization, helping advertisers turn attention insights into superior campaign performance."

Pursuant to the definitive purchase agreement, Viant will purchase TVision for a total consideration of $40.0 million, subject to customary adjustments and hold-backs, Viant said.

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The deal consists of $22.5 million in cash and $17.5 million of shares of Viant’s Class A common stock delivered at closing. The transaction is expected to close in April 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Rockefeller Capital Management served as exclusive financial advisor to TVision in connection with the transaction.