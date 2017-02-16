VidTrans Invigorates Push to All-IP Studio

MARINA DEL RAY, CALIF.—The annual VidTrans conference, Feb. 28-March 2, at the Marina del Rey Marriott, has long been a place where new video transport formats get their first public showing, and the 2017 edition is no different; once again it’s stuffed full of fresh technologies. Headlining the InterOp Demonstration this year will be the SMPTE 2110 series of document drafts that define IP formats for uncompressed video and audio signals.

Since SMPTE ST-2110 isn’t released yet, the Vidtrans InterOp is based on versions of the documents that have already been discussed extensively within the drafting group and are nearing the point where they will become suitable for publication.

Three major parts being demonstrated include:

SMPTE ST-2110-10: System Timing and Definitions – This part covers the fundamental packet formats used throughout 2110 (RTP over UDP), packet size limits, system timing model (based on SMPTE ST-2059-2), and specifies SDP (Session Description Protocol) as the required method for describing individual media sources.

– This part covers the fundamental packet formats used throughout 2110 (RTP over UDP), packet size limits, system timing model (based on SMPTE ST-2059-2), and specifies SDP (Session Description Protocol) as the required method for describing individual media sources. SMPTE ST-2110-20: Uncompressed Active Video – This part covers the transmission of uncompressed video (similar to how it would be found on SDI), but only the active video pixels (no HANC or VANC space). Raw pixel data is arranged into IP packets with a common timestamp for all of the packets that make up a single frame of video, in a manner similar to RFC 4575. The SDP parameters that are used to precisely describe video essence are also defined in this part.

– This part covers the transmission of uncompressed video (similar to how it would be found on SDI), but only the active video pixels (no HANC or VANC space). Raw pixel data is arranged into IP packets with a common timestamp for all of the packets that make up a single frame of video, in a manner similar to RFC 4575. The SDP parameters that are used to precisely describe video essence are also defined in this part. SMPTE ST-2110-30: PCM Digital Audio – This part covers uncompressed audio transport in close conformance to AES67, with a few modifications to simplify compatibility with IP video signals.

EXHIBITORS SUPPORTING INTEROP

At VidTrans, companies participating in the InterOp will be showing equipment that implement one or more of the above technologies, plus some other, more established technologies, including ancillary data over IP (captions) and standards such as SMPTE ST-2059 timing and SMPTE 2022-7 Protection Switching. Data needed to coordinate the actions of senders and receivers will be communicated using AMWA IS-04 NMOS Discovery & Registration technology, which will be a key requirement for any studio that needs to manage more than a handful of video or audio streams.

A dozen vendors, including heavy-hitters such as Evertz, SAM, Grass Valley and Sony will be on hand with their equipment and key personnel in support of the InterOp. In addition, more than two dozen companies will have booths in the sold-out exhibit hall to showcase their latest and greatest IP video and other media networking equipment.

PANEL DISCUSSIONS

The conference program covers a broad range of topics, headlined with two panel discussions: “Roadblocks to Implementing SMPTE 2110” and “Getting There from Here,” which, if VidTrans tradition holds, will be well-attended and spark some thoughtful debate as to how new technologies will play out in studios going forward.

Throughout the rest of the two-and-a-half-day conference speakers from a variety of backgrounds will cover many different topics, including two different case studies of broadcasters replacing SDI-based studio infrastructure with IP cores. Crucial IP-video technologies such as UHD video, software-defined networks and advanced network interfaces will be presented. Long-haul video transport will also be covered, with speakers talking about commercial insertion on OTT networks, as well as private-network and internet-based video contribution systems.

On Monday afternoon, Feb. 28 (just before VidTrans begins) a two-hour course “AES67 – What Every Media Professional Needs to Know” will be hosted at the show site. Registration for this class can be done at the same time as regular VidTrans registrations. Free, exhibits-only passes are also available from most of the exhibitors.

Marina del Rey is always a great spot for VidTrans, with plenty of lodging and dining choices in area, as well as being a short walk from the beach and a quick ride from LAX airport. Conference fees include catered breaks along with lunch and receptions each day on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For more information about VidTrans, including the full program and list of exhibitors, click here.