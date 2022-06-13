OConsortium Plans Three Tech Tour Stops By Month’s End

NORTHRIDGE, Calif.—The OConsortium has announced where the OConsortium Technology Tour will visit through the end of June, including stops in Southfield, Mich., Sacramento, Calif. and San Francisco.

The tour van features new camera designs from Canon, ATSC 3.0 implementations courtesy of Sinclair Broadcast and ONE Media, LiveU video-over-IP and bonded internet access and RF measurement tools, including those from Televes, it said.

Other technology showcased in the van includes IP networking with Tata Communications, Aveco news production and master control automation, NewTek Tricaster production switcher, Dejero internet gateways, iso-video IP feeds from Teradek, remote production innovations from Panasonic and a state-of-the-art truck design by Accelerated Media, it said.

The technology tour supports the “Support-Our-Veterans” effort of Veterans TV as well as industry organizations, including the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE), the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC), the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) and the Advanced Warning and Response Network (AWARN).

Stops through the end of June include:

June 15

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Viacom/CBS WWJ-TV CBS 62

26905 W. 11 Mile Road

Southfield, Mich. 48033

June 28

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Bartley Cavanaugh Golf Course

8301 Freeport Blvd.

Sacramento, Calif. 95832

June 30

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Delancey Restaurant

600 The Embarcadero

San Francisco, Calif. 94107

