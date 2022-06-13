OConsortium Plans Three Tech Tour Stops By Month’s End
The technology tour van will stop in Southfield, Mich., and San Francisco and Sacramento, Calif.
NORTHRIDGE, Calif.—The OConsortium has announced where the OConsortium Technology Tour will visit through the end of June, including stops in Southfield, Mich., Sacramento, Calif. and San Francisco.
The tour van features new camera designs from Canon, ATSC 3.0 implementations courtesy of Sinclair Broadcast and ONE Media, LiveU video-over-IP and bonded internet access and RF measurement tools, including those from Televes, it said.
Other technology showcased in the van includes IP networking with Tata Communications, Aveco news production and master control automation, NewTek Tricaster production switcher, Dejero internet gateways, iso-video IP feeds from Teradek, remote production innovations from Panasonic and a state-of-the-art truck design by Accelerated Media, it said.
The technology tour supports the “Support-Our-Veterans” effort of Veterans TV as well as industry organizations, including the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE), the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC), the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) and the Advanced Warning and Response Network (AWARN).
Stops through the end of June include:
June 15
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Viacom/CBS WWJ-TV CBS 62
26905 W. 11 Mile Road
Southfield, Mich. 48033
June 28
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Bartley Cavanaugh Golf Course
8301 Freeport Blvd.
Sacramento, Calif. 95832
June 30
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Delancey Restaurant
600 The Embarcadero
San Francisco, Calif. 94107
More information is available on the tour’s website (opens in new tab).
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
