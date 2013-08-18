AmberFin to launch new MXF Desktop, advances workflow academy

AmberFin announced that its newly launched AmberFin Academy, a new industry resource designed to help broadcast professionals navigate the complexities of file-based workflows, now has more than 2000 subscribers worldwide and is receiving industrywide support.



Launched at the 2013 NAB Show, the AmberFin Academy is a non-vendor-specific industry resource designed to help broadcast professionals navigate the complexities of file-based workflows. A free resource that is accessible to all, the AmberFin Academy features a lively, informative and non-product-specific blog, white papers, media thought leadership, views from experts, tricks and tips and up-to-date information on broadcast formats and standards.



At the heart of the AmberFin Academy is the highly popular Bruce's Shorts series of free training videos and webinars. Hosted by Bruce Devlin, AmberFin's CTO and co-author of the MXF format, the training videos are now available with English closed captions to comply with the latest FCC regulations, as well as with Portuguese and Japanese subtitles.



At IBC 2013, as part of the Academy, AmberFin will introduce a new version of its free MXF (Material eXchange Format) Desktop software application.



See AmberFin at IBC 2013 Stand 7.H39.