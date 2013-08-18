Apantac to introduce IP multiviewer at IBC

Apantac will introduce its TAHOMA IP multiviewer at IBC2013.

TAHOMA IP accepts DVI, VGA, YPbPr, YC, Composite, HDMI and SD-SDI/HD-SDI inputs for multi-image display. It accepts transport streams over IP and ASI, and supports MPEG-2, MPEG-4 and H.264 video formats at resolutions up to 1080p at 60Hz. It also supports MPEG-1 Layer 2 and AAC audio formats.

Several models are available to display from four up to 16 transport streams on a single high-resolution monitor. TAHOMA IP also supports the display of metadata such as closed captions, AFD, WWS, and video and audio alarms.

The entire TAHOMA platform uses a skin technology that allows users to customize their on-screen display of graphics, including borders, labels, fonts, tally LEDs, clock faces and logos. Video windows on the display may include multiple labels, and support UMD, OMD, IMD and standalone labels.

Also at IBC, Apantac will its MT HOOD, an extender/receiver set for EVS' XT3 video production server, as well as its MiniDE-4 universal mini multiviewer.

