SGL's Notification Service to make European debut at IBC2013

SGL's Notification Service will make its European debut at the IBC2013. Using this new subscription service, management of the archive is further enhanced by the addition of intelligent amalgamation services, optimizing tape and tape-head usage with limiting access to individual files. The separate elements of an amalgamated archive can still be identified and easily retrieved, and the addition of the SGL Notification Service means that users can subscribe to messaging about processes, material and hardware for fast and effective workflow monitoring.

In addition to its Notification Service, SGL will highlight its support for LTFS. Broadcasters and content owners now have true interoperability between what were once disparate systems. Material can be acquired directly to disk and then dragged and dropped to data tape and transported back to the facility, removing the need to re-ingest content to the archive and enabling large amounts of data to be transported and archived on a single LTO tape. This puts the archive much futher forward in the production process, placing it alongside the ingest element of the chain.

SGL also will demonstrate its FlashBrowse archive management application. FlashBrowse can be configured to provide at-archive browse creation, automatically generating browse resolution copies of clips as the high-resolution versions are archived. The FlashBrowse interface can be used to instigate restores or partial file restores directly from the desktop.

