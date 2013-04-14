Haivision, NewTek announce new technology collaboration

Haivision and NewTek announced at the 2013 NAB Show a new technology collaboration to provide automated streaming options for content producers to easily transcode in the cloud with Haivision's HyperStream Live and NewTek's TriCaster, delivering a simplified process to enhance viewing experiences to Internet audiences on all connected devices.

The TriCaster multi-camera production switcher combined with software-as-a-service HyperStream Live cloud transcoding offer customers an automated way to publish multiple bitrates for Flash and HLS, encode at the highest quality bandwidth sustainable, and then deliver the stream to all devices.

The integration gives a live producer the ability to take a single high-quality live stream from the TriCaster and use the HyperSteram Live cloud transcoder to create ABR streams tailored for any computer or mobile device, preserving the video quality and providing a smooth viewing experience to all viewers.