Nativ to launch Mio SaaS at NAB 2013

Nativ has announced the launch of Mio SaaS, an SaaS-based media asset management and workflow system with built-in social collaboration and frame-accurate media access.

The Mio SaaS platform represents an entirely new way of accessing Nativ’s asset management, workflow and collaboration system. This CAPEX-free option enables content owners and studios to access the advanced features that Mio has to offer without the investment in hardware, software or project costs. Users will pay for the enterprise-grade ssytems they use on a transactional basis with costs scaling up or down according to the volumes being ingested, stored, repurposed and distributed.

Based on the latest version of Nativ’s MioEverywhere platform, this SaaS MAM and workflow system combines:

· Integrated remote ingest and delivery;

· Enterprise asset management;

· Social and collaboration features;

· Workflow design and orchestration;

· Content repurposing and distribution;

· Frame-accurate, web-based logging;

· Advanced VoD packaging and delivery.

The launch of Mio SaaS comes off the back of increased interest from media companies wanting to take advantage of file-based workflows and enterprise asset management without the license and project setup costs. In today’s rapidly changing marketplace, companies need to take advantage of automated workflows to lower costs and handle greater volumes of content, but the barrier to entry and risk of implementation is often too high. Mio SaaS removes all of this and provides a low-risk way to benefit from advances in media management without the huge price tag and lengthy timeframes.