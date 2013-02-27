Primestream to show new level of Adobe Premiere Pro integration

At the 2013 NAB Show, Primestream will be exhibiting FORK 4.0, the newest version of its acclaimed FORK Production Suite for managing and automating broadcast workflows.

With new modules, features, technological improvements, and integration with third-party broadcast solutions such as Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere Pro, hardware such as Harmonic MediaGrid, Quantum archiving solutions and end-to-end workflows with Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS), FORK 4.0 is even more responsive, powerful, extendable, and adept at managing large-scale and multisite installations.

New modules include the customizable FORK Logger metadata-tagging tool that allows for logging live and prerecorded video as well as improvements to FORK's underlying technology — such as FORK Drones, dynamic metadata forms, and scripts.