Digital Nirvana to showcase monitoring software, content repurposing system

Digital Nirvana’s latest version of software for Monitor IQ will make its U.S. debut at the NAB2013 convention (Booth N3434) from April 8-11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The MediaPro IQ content repurposing system will also be shown at the Digital Nirvana booth.

Monitor IQ provides centralized management, automatic ad detection, a director’s audio track, as well as an advanced metadata harvester. It combines the functionality of content recording (HD and SD in full resolution), content searching, retrieve and repurposing, Web publishing, signal monitoring, air-check logging, archiving, ad verification and tracking, and competitive analysis in a scalable networked appliance.

The latest software includes several features that are a direct result of customer feedback received since the last version was released at IBC 2012. Among the new, customer-suggested features are: flexible content archiving, real-time newscast exporting and H.264 video format support.

Because the platform is based on open Web services (REST) APIs, Digital Nirvana’s software can be easily integrated with third-party products and can scale from one to multiple servers and from one to hundreds of channels. All Digital Nirvana solutions are Web-enabled, so users can access the software through any standard Web browser without ActiveX component.

Another feature that will be demonstrated at NAB is Monitor IQ’s loudness monitoring and audio logging capability, including OEM software licensed from Minnetonka Audio Software, Inc. Loudness monitoring is bundled as a standard feature within Monitor IQ essentials, plus and premium versions. Minnetonka Audio’s AudioTools Loudness Measurement module enables Monitor IQ users to measure audio levels, perform quality control monitoring, record and log broadcast signals.

Another unique feature within the Monitor IQ Premier package is the Advanced Metadata Harvester functionality which provides the ability to track any data the system logs and collects from alarms or from the broadcast feed. It can locate where the error occurred in the broadcast signal, collect forensic analysis about the event, and report that data back to the customer. It provides access to the data and to the mapping point of when, where and how that video was recorded. This new feature dynamically enhances broadcast discrepancy reporting by allowing station executives and engineers to hyperlink straight to the reported video and view a problem or issue.

The system has been divided into four packages so that a wide range of broadcasters can take advantage of the company’s technology.

MediaPro IQ

The MediaPro IQ content repurposing system for multi-platform distribution offers a low-cost way to repurpose HD clips from cable as well as broadcast. This system records encrypted cable feeds in full HD and is ideal for news and sports directors who frequently repurpose content from cable channels. For the broadcast engineer, it eliminates the need to maintain multiple STBs, frees up valuable rack space and removes the cost of multiple DVRs.

MediaPro IQ allows users to easily edit, clip and publish live or recorded content in real time. Search is based on keywords, program titles, descriptions, textual metadata, closed-caption, as-run logs, traffic logs, alarm and discrepancy logs and time/date or channel filters.

MediaPro IQ is compatible with such Web browsers as: FireFox, Safari, Internet Explorer and Chrome. IPad, iPhone and Android interface are also available. Video can be exported to Flash, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, XDCAM and other formats for content repurposing.

MediaPro IQ is a cost-effective, all-in-one scaled network device based on open APIs for easy integration into other systems. It also reliably records from IP, ASI, ASI/IP, SD/HD-SDI, ATSC, QAM, NTSC, PAL or DVB-T/C/S2 protocols.