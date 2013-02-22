Dalet to feature Galaxy MAM, One Cut editor at NAB Show

Dalet Digital Media Systems will showcase the Dalet Galaxy, Media Asset Management (MAM) platform along with updated versions of its workflow systems, as well as the new Dalet One Cut video editor at the 2013 NAB Show, April 8-11.

Dalet Galaxyis the foundation for Dalet’s systems for program preparation, archiving, news, sports and radio. Dalet Galaxy has a new, user-friendly, ergonomic interface along with the new Dalet One Cut multitrack video editor.

Dalet Galaxy includes an industry-standard Business Process Management (BPM) workflow engine tailored for media organizations; it automates many tasks and processes, increases productivity and provides operational and business visibility.

Dalet One Cut is a new real-time editor designed to handle multiple tracks of video and audio. Built on a new video engine, Dalet One Cut supports a mix of video and audio formats and any bitrate.

See Dalet at 2013 NAB Show booth SL4524.