Kaltura launches cross-device video delivery solutions

Kaltura showcased its new advanced cross-device video delivery functions for its complete suite of video applications at IBC2012.

The new solutions include SDKs and reference applications for Google TV, integration with the Microsoft Xbox gaming console, and out-of-the-box native reference applications for iOS and Android.

These new capabilities and applications complement Kaltura’s existing mobile support and integrations with set-top boxes, such as Roku, Boxee and Flingo.

Kaltura’s enhanced features enable users to broaden their reach and increase engagement among peers. Additional benefits include maximized monetization capabilities, as well as more streamlined and cost-effective workflows.