LARCAN, Broadcast Electronics form strategic partnership

LARCAN and Broadcast Electronics (BE) have formed a strategic partnership to provide a complete portfolio of TV and radio solutions for broadcasters.

The partnership is designed to optimize both companies’ sales forces, provide a complete product offering and develop new opportunities for growth in both radio and TV broadcast internationally.

“We are excited to partner with BE and drive our businesses forward," says Steven Bell, LARCAN's president and CEO. "Coming together to deliver the best in radio and TV broadcast offerings strengthens both our customer focus and opportunities for innovation internationally.”

Added Joseph Roark, president and CEO of Broadcast Electronics, “BE and LARCAN customers will reap several important benefits from this alliance.”